StormTeam 3: The latest snow numbers and timing

Snow will move in starting tonight and into Wednesday morning

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 6:23 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 6:46 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

It's Election Day and I hope you're all voting for some snow! I wish that's how it worked because I'd always vote no! Regardless of how you're feeling about the impending snow system, it's coming and we can do nothing to stop it.

A clipper system is currently spinning along the international border and is heading southward. This will be what is known as a "clipper" system, which is a snow system that moves in from Canada.

Starting around 6 pm tonight, mainly for north Iowa, snow will begin.

This will spread throughout the night and by 9 pm, almost the entire area will be encompassed in snow...everyone will be seeing flakes by midnight. Snow will be out of the area by 6 am, but morning commuters will be dealing with the aftermath.

A widespread 1-4" is expected with the heaviest of the snow aiming for southern Minnesota and along I-90.

