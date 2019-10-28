StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Winter air is here but is it here to stay? It's looking like it. If you're a fan of the arctic air and snowy season then I've got some good news for you. The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight with flakes beginning to fly around 7-8pm across the area. This band of snow will move in from the southwest as the sun sets and last through the overnight, into early morning Tuesday, before it begins to taper off before the morning commute. All of us are looking at around an inch of new snow with heavier amounts found the further to the southeast you travel - Charles City is looking at closer to 1.5" as of now. Luckily, winds will remain calm with some sunshine set to brighten things up Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain very low throughout the week, for mid-fall standards. Highs will remain at of below 40 for the most part with lows falling into the 20s into the weekend. Our next chance for accumulating snow will move in for Halloween, with snow looking to fall on and off through the day.