StormTeam 3: The cold continues tonight

Very cold temps expected

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The cold air remains in the area into Wednesday night, with the first coldest of air likely overnight tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory has been posted just north of the viewing area, but expect cold wind chills between -10° to -20° as skies will remain mainly clear. With warming air will come better threats of precipitation and snow. A few flurries are possible tonight and even Wednesday night, the real threat takes place on Thursday with up to an inch of snow possible. Brief warming is in the forecast on Friday as highs may flirt with 40 degrees. Another blast of cold air is expected later this weekend and early next week with highs in the teens and lows nearing zero.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Few Flurries Possible
Lows: Near 0
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Middle Single Digits
Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with snow possible
Highs: Middle Single Digits
Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Coldest air of the season has arrived
