StormTeam 3: The chances we could see a white Mother's Day

If you haven't seen anything on the worldwide web or social media, watch for snow chances circulating for our area on Mother's Day morning. Although it remains a small chance (for now), we will watch closely with any fluctuations in temperatures and change in track/direction. For now, it appears the best chance for snow will be north of the region - rain is more likely. Stay tuned!
