StormTeam 3: The Sun Holds On, For Now

Clear skies and comfortable conditions are all around today as we take a break from the heat and humidity for one day more. Southerly winds beginning to today will gradually pump in more moisture over the course of the week. Tuesday will be a bit more humid, with each day being more sticky than the last and Friday being quite damp.

Sunny skies hold through Thursday, but a cold front sometime around the end of the week (I think Friday) will make for some thunderstorms on the most humid day of this stretch. That will be our next good chance for rain.

It seems like the weather pattern will be rather wet after that with more chances for rain next week.