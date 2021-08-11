StormTeam 3: The Humidity is Soon Set To Drop Along With Chances For Rain

It has been super humid in the Upper Midwest for quite some time. Thankfully some of us have been able to squeeze some decent rain out of it. But alas, now our time has come for a pattern change; the dry air is coming.

This may be a good or bad thing depending on what you want. Do you want more rain? Well than I am sorry but this is bad news, as the forecast has little to no chances for real rain through the middle of next week. Do you want some weather for outdoor activities? Congratulations then because the forecast is as good as you can ask for this time of year.

A cold front pushing through the area Wednesday around lunch will bring with it increased cloud cover and a chance for a brief shower or storm through about 3pm. A mass of dry air and sunshine will push into the region behind this front. Expect high temps in the mid 80s later Wednesday afternoon with sunshine and, remarkably, very little humidity as dew points drop below 60 degrees. For reference, dew points are in the mid 70s Wednesday morning, a very swampy number.

A bit of humidity returns briefly Thursday midday which could fire off a brief rain shower, but the dry air will continue to push in. By Friday high pressure arrives and sets up camp for the weekend. Expect continual dry calm sunshine Friday-Monday with no rain.

Rain chances may not return for at least a week.