StormTeam 3: The First Weekend of Spring Will Be Mild

The 1st day of Spring is on Saturday, and it will be feeling rather springlike this weekend. Expect a fair amount of sunshine, with highs temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. It will be turning windy Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday, topping out near 60. Overall, these temperatures will be running 10-20 degrees above average.
Looking at mild conditions to kick off the first weekend of Spring!
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 6:23 PM
