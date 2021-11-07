StormTeam 3: The Chill Returns

After a beautiful weekend across southern Minnesota and north Iowa, reality will sink back in by mid to late week as chilly temperatures are in the 7 Day Forecast.

Following a breath of fresh air with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s this weekend, changes quickly arrive as we return to the 50s Tuesday. From there, we continue to fall through midweek with rain chances increasing by Wednesday and Thursday. Through the week, we will continue to track an area of developing low pressure as it enters the northern plains. Current model trends show the low developing, allowing for a surge of cool air to wrap around the backside of the low.

This cool air will allow for the possibility of accumulating snowfall across northwestern and western Minnesota. The opportunity for some snowfall across southern Minnesota and north Iowa is there as the low continues to move east late Thursday and into Friday. This will depend on timing and positioning of the low come Thursday and Friday of course.

It is important to note here that since we have not accumulated any snowfall so far this season, it is vital that we understand that we are still 4-5 days out from this. This means, that the forecast can change and will likely change in the timing and positioning with each run that comes out from the models. Due to timing, talking about accumulation values based on model runs this far in advance would be premature as the likelihood of it being accurate is low. By late Tuesday and Wednesday, we will begin to have a better idea what we could expect locally by the end of the week. For now, expect the return of cooler temperatures and the chance of us seeing some snow flakes this week.

Make sure to stay tuned both on air and online with KIMT StormTeam3 for all the details of upcoming weather across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.