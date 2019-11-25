StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week storm update

A potent winter storm is still on track for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with the area looking at around 4-8+" of new snow. Although the timing of the storm is becoming much clearer, the track of the storm is still up in the air. As of right now, all of us are under a Winter Storm Watch during the time-frame - the question left is if we'll all be upgraded to a warning or downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory.

The magic number is 6. 6" of snow will determine the severity of this winter system. Those of us looking to reach 6+" of snow will be upgraded. As of now, southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are on track to receive the most snow, ranging from 6-10".

North Iowa will be seeing some rain mixed in, looking around 4-6" of snowfall. The track of the storm has yet to be nailed down and even the tiniest of shifts will alter these snow numbers. Regardless, travel will be majorly impacted during this busy travel week all across the nation. It would be best to alter travel plans if you can.

Monday and Thanksgiving Thursday look to be the best travel days because another potential storm heads in for Friday through Sunday.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Moderate to Heavy Snow and Potent Winds to Impact Northern and Western Iowa Late Tuesday into Wednesday... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow with blustery winds. Near blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches are forecast with the highest amounts anticipated near the Minnesota border. Wind gusts between 35 to 45 mph are likely with potentially a few gusts nearing 50 mph.

* WHERE...West central into northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Tuesday evening through midday Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel is likely to become very difficult with significant blowing snow reducing visibility and even leading to near blizzard conditions at times. In addition, slick and snow covered roads will lead to treacherous traveling conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those with Thanksgiving travel plans Tuesday night through Wednesday should take the necessary precautions and potentially find alternate routes or delay or move up travel plans if possible. If you must travel during the storm, please remember to pack a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you become stranded.

Monitor the latest forecasts from a trusted weather source for updates on this winter storm.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Carver; Dakota; Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Rice; Scott; Sibley; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HOLIDAY TRAVEL COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY DUE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW... .A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Tuesday night and Wednesday morning east of a line from Madison to Little Falls, Minnesota. This includes all of the Twin Cities metro, southern Minnesota, most of central Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin. Snowfall totals of 6 or more inches are possible in the watch area. In addition, gusty northeast winds Tuesday night will shift to the northwest Wednesday, resulting in areas of blowing snow. Travel could be significantly impacted through at least Wednesday morning. Snow will develop across southern Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon and spread northeastward across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Tuesday night. The snow may be heavy at times. Snow will end from west to east Wednesday morning, but blowing snow could continue into the afternoon. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulation of 6 or more inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This storm is likely to have major impacts for holiday travel. Stay tuned to the latest forecast for updates.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter Storm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hazardous Travel Expected Tuesday Night into Wednesday... .Hazardous driving conditions are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a winter storm brings accumulating snow and gusty winds to the region. A band of 5 to locally 10 inches will be possible for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and west central into north central Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning for those areas. The possibility still exists that the storm track could change some. Should the storm shift further north, snow amounts will be less over these areas. Slight variations in temperature could also change amounts. If you are planning to travel Tuesday night or Wednesday, be sure to check on the latest forecasts as the storm approaches. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into north central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

