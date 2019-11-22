StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update

Models have been in general agreement when it comes to the potential for a wintry storm moving across the country early next week. This, of course, is just before the Thanksgiving holiday and during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

We know there's still time for change but it's important to keep up to speed on all the changes so we can better plan around the potential snow.

As with anything far out in the forecast, there is still plenty of uncertainty on how far north this potential system may track starting Tuesday and Wednesday. Several models have shifted the path further to the northwest which would produce more measurable snow in our area. Meanwhile, a few other models are keeping the precip more to the south and east of the area.

All of this being said, it's still far too early to pinpoint all the major points of information - track, strength, and even timing of the system. However, from Wednesday night into Thanksgiving, the models are in general agreement that a warm front will be moving east through the region.

This may result in a light wintry mix. Keep up with the forecast every morning, afternoon, and night as we inch closer to the holiday!