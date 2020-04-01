Clear
StormTeam 3: Temps in the 60s next week, near 70

Some spots may hit 70 next week

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 1:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

High pressure builds this weekend setting stage for a gradual warming trend.  Southwest flow on the west side of the high will drive the warmest air of the season into the viewing area.  Get ready for highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday; Tuesday may feature spots getting into the low 70s.  

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
