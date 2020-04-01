Photo Gallery 1 Images
High pressure builds this weekend setting stage for a gradual warming trend. Southwest flow on the west side of the high will drive the warmest air of the season into the viewing area. Get ready for highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday; Tuesday may feature spots getting into the low 70s.
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Temps in the 60s next week, near 70
- StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine means nice temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a dry week with warming temps
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- StormTeam 3: Colder temps coming midweek
- StormTeam 3: Cold temps for tonight
- StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
- StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning
Scroll for more content...