StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning issued as temps plummet

Coolest air of the season is coming our way tonight and into the weekend.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 7:09 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the majority of the area Friday night through Saturday morning as the coldest air of the season quickly approaches. Highs today will struggle to climb higher than they are now (the mid-30s), but some will find themselves making it to the lower 40s for a brief moment before temps come crashing down.

Alongside the cooler temps, winds will be gusting near 35 mph through the entire day, night, and weekend - wind chills will fall in the 20s, some into the teens late tonight. Our snow threat remains in the form of snow showers/freezing precip tonight through Saturday morning. No accumulation is expected, but a light dusting on grassy surfaces is possible.

Most precip will melt upon reaching the surface, but slick spots on roadways and sidewalks will be possible. A widespread freeze is likely for the area as the growing season comes to an end.

Temperatures will begin to recover slowly starting next week as we sneak back near 50 Monday and Tuesday.

