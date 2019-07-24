Clear
StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning

Quiet weather today but another pattern shift is on the way

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 5:37 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

Strong high pressure remains in control this Wednesday bringing us plenty more sunshine and keeping humidity on the lowers side. In fact, the majority of the country is under the effect the high and sunny skies plus near normal temps highlight the country's forecast. As we know, all good things must come to an end and our glorious high pressure will soon retreat eastward. As it does, this allows for more moisture to stick around. Alongside a retreating high, we're also welcoming back southern winds which will pump a bit more heat and moisture back into the area. With temps and humidity on the rise we can start planning for atmospheric destabilization and another chance for showers and storms. Saturday will be the warmest day, climbing near 90 degrees, with storm chances increasing Saturday night and Sunday. That being said, a few slight chances for pop-ups head in Thursday night and Friday, but again chances are on the lower side. It's difficult to pinpoint the strength of the storms at this time but I can assure you we're keeping a close eye on the forecast.

In the meantime, enjoy the beautiful sunshine and great conditions leading into the latter half of the week! 

Tracking more sunshine today with rain chances returning this weekend
