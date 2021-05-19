StormTeam 3: Storms and rain on the horizon as humid air moves in

Get ready for some summer-like conditions over the next several days! Our temperatures are warming up, but our dew points will be going up as well.
The combination of warm temperatures and higher dew points will make it feel rather humid over the weekend. It's possible that we may even have heat index values in the lower 90s on Saturday. These higher dew points will also be the fuel for shower and storm chances throughout the 7-day forecast.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
CLOSINGS: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn