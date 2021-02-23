StormTeam 3: Temperatures Trending Above Average This Week

Our mild weather is expected to continue through Saturday. Although it will turn slightly cooler for Wednesday and Thursday, highs will remain near or above average through part of the weekend. This will allow for plenty of snow melting, which may lead to some slippery spots on roadways as the water refreezes during the overnight as temperatures drop back below freezing.
We'll keep the mild conditions around through Saturday, as highs will be near or above average.
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 4:31 PM
