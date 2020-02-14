StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect this morning as low temperatures hover just above the -20 mark and wind chills range from -15 to -30. The arctic air hasn't begun to let up but give it some time.

The high pressure that moved in behind the powerful cold front earlier this week is heading south which is shifting winds and will allow a southern flow to return to the area. Winds from the south typically mean warmer air and today is no different. Temps will quickly begin to rise back above zero by the afternoon. Daytime highs will pop into the lower teens with temps continuing to rise overnight. By Saturday, the low to mid-30s are back in the forecast and the brutal cold will be a thing of the past.

All this being said, be aware that winds will be pretty strong through the day and into the weekend, keeping things a bit cooler outside and blowing whatever loose snow remains. Our next decent chance for snow falls on Monday when temperatures return to the low to mid-30s and bring a threat for a bit of a wintry mix.