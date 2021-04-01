StormTeam 3: Temperatures Are Trending Mild For April

The Climate Prediction Center released their temperature outlook for the month of April, and overall, much of the United States may see above normal temperatures for the month. Now, there will likely be periods of cooler than normal temperatures at times during the month, but the month of April as a whole will likely be warmer than normal.
The outlook for April is for continued mild temperatures.
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 5:07 PM
