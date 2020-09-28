StormTeam 3: Sweatshirt weather demands to be noticed as temps dip with light rain

The first day of October is Thursday, but the fall weather is arriving ahead of schedule this week.

A CLOUDY, BLUSTERY, AND OCCASIONALLY RAINY MONDAY

Two cold fronts moved through over the weekend, and behind them arrives cooler temps brought by winds out of the northwest. Temps Monday will only reach into the mid 50's, while strong winds up to 20mph keep the wind chill in the 40s for the whole day. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will begin raining as moisture is squeezed out of the atmosphere by the cool temps. Expect light spotty showers this afternoon, with most being a drizzle but a few being a bit more intense. A weak stray thunderstorm is possible, but unlikely to be seen by most.

NEAR AVERAGE MID-WEEK

High temps rise into the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, High pressure and an occluded will push the clouds away late Tuesday and Wednesday making for a bit more sun, but winds roar back out of the north on Wednesday, and the cold seeps in soon after...

WELL BELOW AVERAGE TO START OCTOBER

Average high temps this time of year are in the mid 60s, but high temps from Thursday through the weekend will only be around 50 degrees give or take, so fall is definitely here no doubt about it. Temps are likely to remain below average through early next week.