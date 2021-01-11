StormTeam 3: Sunshine with warmer temps to start the week

A layer of clouds that has held steady since mid last week will begin eroding Monday from the west. Stronger winds out of the Southwest will push temps into the mid 30s today, with even the low 40s possible further towards northern Iowa if the sun comes out early enough.These winds will also work to mix out some of the clouds from west - east as the day progresses.

Skies continue clearing into Tuesday which will be a mix of sun and clouds. Fog is possible in some patches overnight as temps drop near 20 degrees along with added moisture form melting snow Monday.

High temps remain above freezing through Wednesday. A large but not terribly menacing winter storm moves in Thursday and Friday with occasional snow showers. Some impacts are likely, and we will continue to monitor this system in the forecast.