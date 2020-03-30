StormTeam 3: Sunshine, rain, and great temps - a look at the week ahead

Get ready for some sunshine! Thanks to incoming high pressure, clouds will continue to clear out through Monday morning. Clear skies and temps in the mid to upper 50s are expected both Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to get outside for a walk if you can! Clouds begin to move back in late Tuesday, before another rain packed system will drench us from Wednesday through Friday. Our soggy midweek system will begin Wednesday morning as a possible mix before becoming, and staying, all rain as temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 50s. By Friday, cooler air will arrive and keep highs in the upper 40s. Luckily, we look to dry out this weekend under partly cloudy skies and recovering temps.