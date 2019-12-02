The major storm system from the weekend is tracking well outside our area to start the work week. A few lingering clouds are possible along with diminishing winds into tonight. Lows will not be as chilly tonight compared to last night and this morning due to the southwesterly flow and added cloud cover. Even though we will not see a great chance of precipitation this week, a series of weak waves will pass overhead establishing clouds at times and fluctuating temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected for this week with the only day really seeing tumbling temperatures will be from Thursday into Friday. The first several days will see highs above average in the 30s. Our next weather maker that could bring precipitation won't be ushered in until this weekend, and even this is a lower chance.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy
Highs: Low & Mid 30s
Winds: W 8-18
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: W 7-15
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine means nice temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Warmer temps this week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking increasing winds, cooling temps
- Record-breaking temps could mean less emerald ash borer
- StormTeam 3: Below-average temps Wednesday before the heat arrives
- StormTeam 3: Temps Steadily Rising and Storm Chances Returning
- StormTeam 3: Summer temps coming back to start August
- StormTeam 3: Freeze Warning issued as temps plummet
- StormTeam 3: Temps will be on the rise the rest of the week
- StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!