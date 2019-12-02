Clear

StormTeam 3: Sunshine means nice temps this week

Most days will be above average for highs

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 2:48 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

The major storm system from the weekend is tracking well outside our area to start the work week. A few lingering clouds are possible along with diminishing winds into tonight. Lows will not be as chilly tonight compared to last night and this morning due to the southwesterly flow and added cloud cover. Even though we will not see a great chance of precipitation this week, a series of weak waves will pass overhead establishing clouds at times and fluctuating temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected for this week with the only day really seeing tumbling temperatures will be from Thursday into Friday. The first several days will see highs above average in the 30s. Our next weather maker that could bring precipitation won't be ushered in until this weekend, and even this is a lower chance.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy
Lows: Low 20s
Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy
Highs: Low & Mid 30s
Winds: W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy
Lows: Mid 20s
Winds: W 7-15

Nice week expected
