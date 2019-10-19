Clear

StormTeam 3: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for Monday morning

Plenty of sun for the rest of the weekend

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 3:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

A thin line of showers moved through the area this morning, and since the clouds have been gone. Lows fall to around 40 tonight under a clear sky. Increasing clouds is on-board for Sunday with another line of rain after sunset Sunday evening into Monday. This could be a little heavier into Monday, but not a heck of a lot between 0.10"-0.25" just because of a few rumbles of thunder and a little better convection. Highs on Sunday stay in the 60s, and then a cool down comes for next week. Daytime temps fall into the 40s and 50s for the work week. The next disturbance will produce wind on Sunday - Tuesday gusting to near 35 mph on days. A model or two indicating a small chance for a mix in central MN on Thursday; we'll have to watch how this system evolves.

Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 30s
Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: SSE 7-15

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Next threat of any clouds or rain not until Sunday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ethnic Lunch Newsroom Liveshot

Image

Chris' 10 PM Weather Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime, highlights and scores from Friday

Image

Clear Lake donut shop best in state

Image

Homelessness experienced to raise funds and awareness

Image

Battle of the Badges: rib eating contest

Image

Secretariat Statue Unveiled

Image

Kavars Trial: Guilty Verdict

Image

Cabin Coffee looks to expand in Southeastern MN

Image

DMC talks circulators

Community Events