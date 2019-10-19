Photo Gallery 1 Images
A thin line of showers moved through the area this morning, and since the clouds have been gone. Lows fall to around 40 tonight under a clear sky. Increasing clouds is on-board for Sunday with another line of rain after sunset Sunday evening into Monday. This could be a little heavier into Monday, but not a heck of a lot between 0.10"-0.25" just because of a few rumbles of thunder and a little better convection. Highs on Sunday stay in the 60s, and then a cool down comes for next week. Daytime temps fall into the 40s and 50s for the work week. The next disturbance will produce wind on Sunday - Tuesday gusting to near 35 mph on days. A model or two indicating a small chance for a mix in central MN on Thursday; we'll have to watch how this system evolves.
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Upper 30s
Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny
Highs: Low 60s
Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Winds: SSE 7-15
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for Monday morning
- StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies Monday, rain chances return Tuesday
- Stormteam 3: Dry and cool this weekend, rain coming Monday
- StormTeam 3: Tracking returning rain
- StormTeam 3: Rain returning Saturday
- StormTeam 3: Rain and storms possible by Wednesday morning
- StormTeam 3: Rain shuts off this week with sunshine in the forecast
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a severe chance before sunshine returns
- StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday