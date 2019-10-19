StormTeam 3: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for Monday morning

A thin line of showers moved through the area this morning, and since the clouds have been gone. Lows fall to around 40 tonight under a clear sky. Increasing clouds is on-board for Sunday with another line of rain after sunset Sunday evening into Monday. This could be a little heavier into Monday, but not a heck of a lot between 0.10"-0.25" just because of a few rumbles of thunder and a little better convection. Highs on Sunday stay in the 60s, and then a cool down comes for next week. Daytime temps fall into the 40s and 50s for the work week. The next disturbance will produce wind on Sunday - Tuesday gusting to near 35 mph on days. A model or two indicating a small chance for a mix in central MN on Thursday; we'll have to watch how this system evolves.

Tonight: Mostly clear

Lows: Upper 30s

Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny

Highs: Low 60s

Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, showers likely

Lows: Upper 40s

Winds: SSE 7-15