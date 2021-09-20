StormTeam 3: Sunshine and cooler conditions expected through the extended forecast

A cold front swept through the area on Monday, kicking off thunderstorms, but also ushering in much cooler air. Cooler, more fall-like conditions are expected across southern Minnesota and North Iowa through the end of the week. High temperatures will be near to below average, as several days will have highs in the 60s. Perfect timing with the cooler weather as the first day of fall is on Wednesday!
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:48 PM
