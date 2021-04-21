StormTeam 3: Sunshine Returns for Earth Day on Thursday!

Get ready for a sun splashed Thursday! We're tracking plenty of sunshine, along with some pleasant temperatures as highs will be in the lower 60s. Some high clouds will move in later in the afternoon, but overall we're looking at some beautiful weather for Earth Day.
Tracking plenty of sunshine for your Thursday
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 6:17 PM
