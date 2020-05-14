StormTeam 3: Sunshine Friday, rain comes in this weekend

After light rain ends this morning most of the area will stay dry today, but a few showers and storms are possible in parts of northeast Iowa and far southwest Wisconsin this afternoon. Friday then looks completely dry, but more widespread shower and storm chances move in by Saturday afternoon and will last into Sunday. Rainfall totals could exceed 1" in a number of spots; watching for some ponding with heavier batches of rainfall - flooding is not expected.

Otherwise, temperatures will be close to their averages for this time of year through Saturday, with a slight cool down expected for Sunday. The warming trend takes into effect come next week as a few days will glide into the low 80s.