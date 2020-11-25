We're tracking sunshine heading into Thanksgiving Day! Aside from a few clouds around, expect sunny skies and highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. We'll keep that sunshine in play right on into the weekend!
Sunshine for turkey day!
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 6:53 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine For Thanksgiving Day
- StormTeam 3: Thanksgiving week potential storm update
- StormTeam 3: Cloudy Wednesday, clearing for Thanksgiving
- Shopping on Thanksgiving Day
- Day after Thanksgiving workout
- Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts
- StormTeam 3: Tracking a severe chance before sunshine returns
- StormTeam 3: Wild winds and plentiful sunshine for Tuesday
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine for Sunday, rain for Monday morning
- StormTeam 3: Sunshine means nice temps this week
Scroll for more content...