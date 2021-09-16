StormTeam 3: Sunny, windy, & warm Thursday before Friday morning storms

Sunshine will continue into a very windy Thursday and we'll warm up into the low 80s. Winds out of the south up to 20mph gusting to 30mph will make for a breezy day outside but also bring us warm air that pushes temps into the low 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year!

A cold front moves in later tonight, bringing showers and storms to the area very late Thursday night into Friday morning. The severe threat remains predominately to our northwest. Scattered storms and showers are most likely to move through our area during commuting hours Friday, but its not even a guarantee you individually will see storms thanks to the timing of this front weakening the atmosphere. Highs are cooler Friday afternoon at 70 degrees with more sun.

Sunshine and warmth returns for the weekend and into next week as highs will be in the 70s Saturday and lower to middle 80s for Sunday and Monday. We'll see another system arriving for Tuesday of next week, bringing another chance of showers and storms, and much cooler weather. Highs are expected to be in the lower 60s by the middle of next week.