A pretty decent way to start weekend with quiet weather and sunshine. There are some low chances for precipitation on Sunday, but the best chances are further north in Minnesota and Wisconsin, very small chances for the viewing area. Warmer conditions return to start the work week. High temps may reach 90-95 on Monday.
Temps could return to the 90s on Monday
Posted: Jun 5, 2020 2:13 PM
Related Content
- StormTeam 3: Sunny weekend, hot early next week
- StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air heading into the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Sunny and dry skies for the weekend
- StormTeam 3: Colder week ahead; early week showers
- StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix
- StormTeam 3:Temps reaching for 90 degrees early next week
- StormTeam 3: Tracking 90 degree temps early this week
- StormTeam 3: Sunny spells, spooky cold
- StormTeam 3: Mild weekend ahead
- StormTeam 3: Wonderful weekend ahead
Scroll for more content...