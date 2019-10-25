StormTeam 3: Sunny skies, mild air, heading into the weekend

Sunshine returns in full force for our Friday thanks to returning high pressure! As clouds cleared out last night, temperatures have been allowed to cool immensely and we're all waking up to temperatures well below the freezing point. This has left many windshields frosted over so you'll want to allow yourself a few extra minuets to scrape and defrost if your car has been sitting out all night. Best to get used to this practice as temperatures look to plummet this upcoming week. Before that, a nice warm up is in store for us despite the very cool Friday start. Temps will jump back into the lower 50s today, mid 50s for Saturday, alongside plenty of sunshine. Winds will remain on the lighter side which will make for a great start to the weekend. Sunday, temps will begin to fall. Highs next week will struggle to make it into the 40s with a chance for a wintry mixture moving back in Monday night and Tuesday. Halloween is looking to be one of the warmest days of the week at this point - sunshine and dry skies are expected with a high near 40°.