StormTeam 3: Sunny skies before winter weather potential

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: SUNNY, CALM, ABOVE AVERAGE

High pressure over the upper Midwest will keep the skies mild the next two days. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid to upper 40s and light winds. Saturday will be even warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Clouds begin to flow in out of the south late Saturday, with northern Iowa seeing clouds as early as Saturday afternoon.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, LATE CHANCE. DUMPING SNOW IN COLORADO

A massive snow storm develops across the center part of the country late Saturday into Sunday. This will dump so much snow in parts of Colorado and Wyoming that it will likely be measured in feet. This storm pushes clouds into our area for Sunday. As the weakening storm moves to the northeast, rain/snow could move in as early as late Sunday. But then the storm continues to move into our area...

MONDAY: SNOW SYSTEM MOVES NORTHEAST TO THE UPPER MIDWEST

There are still uncertainties about the exact placement of this system in the upper Midwest come Monday, along with uncertainties surrounding the exact temperature and therefor what form the precipitation will take (rain/snow), but there are some good bets we can make now. One, that it WILL rain or snow come Monday; the chance for this is around 75% as of the time of writing this and its growing. Two, that several inches of snow will accumulate somewhere in the upper Midwest with this system - and yes this could very well include Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa. The biggest factor effecting our snow chances will be temperature as warmer temps mean it would fall as rain and not snow. Bottom line, Monday is a day to watch even if it is just rain or wintry mix. And the good news for spring lovers is that as that high temps next week should begin to melt any snow that does fall.