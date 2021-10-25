StormTeam 3: Sunny skies before rain returns midweek

A new week, and another chance for rain. Our rain from Sunday has moved out and skies will clear over the course of Monday and temps will rise towards the low 50s. With low winds and sunshine today, it will be a very pleasant fall day.

A lack of clouds overnight allows temps to dip to freezing again, so expect widespread frost in the morning. The atmosphere begins to tighten up Tuesday bringing us plenty of winds for the back half of Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain showers arrive as early as Tuesday night and continue through Thursday and possibly even Friday morning. This rain is associated with a strong atmospheric river currently dropping buckets of along the west coast. We will likely see at least an inch of rain from this during the middle of the week.

More sunshine arrives this Saturday, while a subdued cold front brings a few clouds to Halloween, but thankfully no rain!