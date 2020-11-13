StormTeam 3: Sunny before a windy weekend

High pressure moves in for Friday to clear the clouds away and make for sunny skies. Temps will rise into the upper 30s with winds out of the south up to 15mph. A large low pressure system swings by Saturday afternoon, with building clouds throughout the day followed by scattered showers in the afternoon and into the night. Some slight snow will be possible early Sunday before a very windy Sunday in general, with winds kicking at 30+mph out of the northwest. The rest of the week remains mostly average, with partly sunny skies and highs mostly in the 40s.