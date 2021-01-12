StormTeam 3: Sunny and warm through Wednesday. Snowy Friday

Tuesday & Wednesday: More Sunshine and Warmth

More sunshine through some partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Combine this with high temps in the upper 30s both days (and even near 40 on Wednesday!) along with low winds, and its a perfect opportunity to get outside.

Accumulating Snowfall Likely Friday

A storm is brewing for the end of the week. It begins with some wintry rain showers Thursday morning possibly during commuting hours. More wintry precipitation is possible Thursday before more on/off snow throughout the day Friday.

There is still some considerable uncertainty with where the heaviest snowfall amounts fall with Friday's system. Seems a lot of this difference comes down to timing, but amounts above 4 inches generally stay to our north either in central Minnesota or northern Wisconsin. We are currently watching to for any southerly trend that could push heavier amounts towards our area, which is no doubt still in the cards.

Bottom Line: I'd bet on ~at least~ an inch and some travel impacts for our area Friday. Southern Minnesota is likely to see a bit more than Northern Iowa. A dip south in the track of this storm would push heavier snow towards us. Winds Thursday, Friday, and Saturday could be gusting above 25mph.