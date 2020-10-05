StormTeam 3: Sunny and warm the entire week ahead

The week ahead is looking absolutely awesome if you are itching to get outside, with plenty of sun and warmth to go around.

Monday will see winds roar out of the south at up to 25mph, occasionally gusting to 40mph, which will add a breeze to what will be a sunny day. But its these strong southerly winds which provide the heat for the rest of the week. Temps rise into the upper 60s on Monday afternoon.

Temps rise even further Tuesday afternoon all the way into the mid 70s! Still sunny all around, with the sun holding through most of the week and even the weekend as we dodge most passing weather systems. Highs Wednesday and Thursday near the upper 60s, with Friday seeing high temps near 80 degrees (yes wow) thanks to a warm front. For context, the average high temperature this time of year is around 62 degrees.

The warmth looks to hold through even early next week. Get out and enjoy the outdoors and sun while you can.