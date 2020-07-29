StormTeam 3: Sunny and dry for the week ahead

Another day of sun.

As high pressure moves into the upper Midwest from our north, we will be left with mostly sunny skies, mild temps, and dry air for most of the week ahead.

Not only that, but there will be no good chance for storms barring a small chance late Saturday.

Between Wednesday and Friday, expect high temps near 80 degrees and slightly humid air with dew points near 60 degrees. Mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with a some passing clouds towards the afternoon hours.

On Saturday, a weak cold front is expected to form to our Northwest. Given the already mild conditions that will be in place, there will likely not be a significant enough amount of energy for storms storms and severe weather as the front passes through our area late Saturday and early Sunday. Some weaker scattered storms are certainly in the cards though.

Behind this cold front is even cooler and drier air, which will push highs into the mid 70s and dew points towards the low 50s through early next week.