StormTeam 3: Sunny and 60 for Earth Day, here are some places to get outside in nature

THURSDAY: SUNNY WITH A HIGH OF 60 DEGREES

Thursday will a fantastic Earth Day to get outside with high temps near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Even lunchtime will be in the mid 50s. Something to note, there is an elevated risk of fire today with winds out of the southwest up to 20mph and afternoon relative humidity values near 20%.

Looking for a walk outside in nature? Here are 8 places to do so named in no particular order.

Effigy Mounds National Monument - Run by the National Park Service, this natural area in far northeastern Iowa preserves more than 200 prehistoric mounds built by Native Americans. It's a bit of a road trip, but if you have the time then you will be rewarded with plenty of outdoor activities and the beautiful upper Mississippi River. Lime Creek Nature Center - This North Iowa nature center provides plenty of nature trails for getting outside. Myre-Big Island State Park - With 8 miles of shoreline along Albert Lea Lake in Albert Lea, this a great park for a stroll and for bird watching. Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo - This park in Byron features plenty of hiking trails and a zoo featuring native Minnesota animals. Pilot Knob State Park - Southeast of Forest City, Iowa, this park features good opportunities for bird watching, hiking, and more. Chester Woods Park - The Olmsted County commissioners recently waived the entrance fee for Chester Woods Park for the rest of the year, so you can now visit it for free! It features many miles of hiking trails and opportunities for kayaking, fishing, and camping. Root River - Running through the center of Fillmore county, the Root River Trail is a paved 60 miles trail great for biking through the trees and along the river. Whitewater State Park - Just north of St. Charles, Minnesota, Whitewater State Park features excellent hiking opportunities with vertical structure as the whole park is situated in a valley with many rocky cliffs.

Alright enough of that. Here's a bit of the forecast for the week ahead.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED MORNING RAIN SHOWERS

A cold front swings through the area quickly late Thursday thru Friday morning and will bring high temps back down into the 50s. Scattered rain showers will be possible early on, the rest of the day looks to be mostly cloudy. Rain accumulation will not be tall that significant.

THE WEEKEND: MILD, MIX OF SUN, CHANCE FOR RAIN w/ SNOWFLAKES

Saturday and Sunday both look to be a mix of sun and clouds with sporadic low chances for some rain. Saturday likely starts off with some mostly cloudy skies but fades to more sunshine during the afternoon.Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows dip back around freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. This could be one of the last freezing low temps of the season. A small disturbance moves through early Sunday with a chance for rain and some snowflakes.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: MUCH WARMER

A strong ridge in the upper atmosphere (jet stream) will allow plenty of warm moist air to billow into the Midwest Monday and Tuesday, when high temps are set to be in or near the 70s. Thunderstorms are likely to take hold sometime Tuesday or Wednesday when another cold front could move in.