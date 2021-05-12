StormTeam 3: Sunny again Wednesday as temps continue to warm

Wednesday will feature a fair amount of sunshine, especially in the morning, and highs will return to the middle 60s. Light winds also mean that it will be quite pleasant outside. A few more clouds arrive on Thursday, but a good deal of sunshine is still expected. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Rain chances return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The majority of this rain looks to hold just to our south, but that is in no way a for sure thing. No day this weekend is likely to be a washout by any means, but there will be that chance for rain still. Highs will remain in the 60s through the weekend. Warmer conditions arrives for next week, with highs back in the lower 70s for Monday and Tuesday as rain chances hold on.