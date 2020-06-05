StormTeam 3: Sunny Skies to round out Friday

After thunderstorms rolled through parts of the area overnight, a weak cold front is going to bring a pleasnt end to the work week today after what has been a tumultuous week in weather.

On Friday morning, a cold front was bringing thunderstorms to portions of the upper Midwest, with thin clouds draped across the MN-IA border.

This cold front moves away from the area by noon Friday. Behind the front are clear skies and drier conditions. Dew points ahead of the cold front are in the 60s, but these dip down into the 50s behind the front.

Temperatures will rise into the low-mid 80s Friday afternoon while skies remain mostly sunny. A beautiful afternoon to get outside.

Clear skies remain through Saturday morning, but severe weather in the Dakotas could bring us partly cloudy conditions and a small thunderstorm Saturday afternoon after 4pm. The chance for this remains low (20%).