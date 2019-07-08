StormTeam 3: Sunny Skies Monday, More Rain to Come

Photo Gallery 3 Images
It's nice to see so much sunshine back in the forecast, but that doesn't mean we're completely finished with the rain. Drier skies will dominate Monday, giving us plenty of sun to kick off the new work week. Highs will climb into the low 80s with winds remaining fairly calm from the south. Clouds will be on the increase this evening and, as early as tomorrow morning, rain chances slide back into the area. Currently, most of us see a marginal risk for severe weather development during Tuesday with another round of heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail in the lineup. This threat will be short lived as drier weather returns starting Wednesday alongside some breezier conditions. Plan for plenty of sun Wednesday through Friday.
