StormTeam 3: Sunday's light but persistent snow to total 2-6 inches

While some snow already on the ground in Minnesota is slowly melting, more is on the way for the entire area.

On Sunday, a large and potent low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will drive frigid arctic temps across the middle part of the country, with a large swath of snow leading the way.

Snow is expected to begin in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa around or soon after midnight Saturday, and fall steadily all along the MN-IA border throughout the day. Yes, it will snow all day Sunday. Things calm down in the early morning hours Monday, but there is still a chance remnant snow could still be falling for your Monday morning commute.

Lucky for the snow plows, snowfall rates look to be on the lighter to moderate side throughout the day Sunday, so plows should be able to get a reasonable handle on the larger roadways. But even with sub-par snowfall rates, the persistence of the snow all day long will mean it will surely add up.

Anywhere form two to four inches are expected across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, but there is a caveat that will likely mean even higher amounts for some. It seems likely that a narrow band of heavier snowfall rates will form somewhere across the area, and within this an extra 1-2 inches are likely. Where exactly this narrow band sets up is the question of the day, as it could mean the difference between decent road clearance and poor road clearance for drivers. Right now it appears Northern Iowa would be the prime spot, but small features like this often change as the event draws closer, and a shift north or south is possible.