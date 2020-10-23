Clear

StormTeam 3: Sunday's light but persistent snow to total 2-6 inches

Expect a couple of inches across the entire area.

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 9:33 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 10 Images

While some snow already on the ground in Minnesota is slowly melting, more is on the way for the entire area.

On Sunday, a large and potent low pressure system in the upper atmosphere will drive frigid arctic temps across the middle part of the country, with a large swath of snow leading the way.

Snow is expected to begin in Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa around or soon after midnight Saturday, and fall steadily all along the MN-IA border throughout the day. Yes, it will snow all day Sunday. Things calm down in the early morning hours Monday, but there is still a chance remnant snow could still be falling for your Monday morning commute.

Lucky for the snow plows, snowfall rates look to be on the lighter to moderate side throughout the day Sunday, so plows should be able to get a reasonable handle on the larger roadways. But even with sub-par snowfall rates, the persistence of the snow all day long will mean it will surely add up.

  

Anywhere form two to four inches are expected across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, but there is a caveat that will likely mean even higher amounts for some. It seems likely that a narrow band of heavier snowfall rates will form somewhere across the area, and within this an extra 1-2 inches are likely. Where exactly this narrow band sets up is the question of the day, as it could mean the difference between decent road clearance and poor road clearance for drivers. Right now it appears Northern Iowa would be the prime spot, but small features like this often change as the event draws closer, and a shift north or south is possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 128152

Reported Deaths: 2354
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin33024980
Ramsey13609355
Dakota9467136
Anoka8324150
Stearns554641
Washington539968
Scott326534
Olmsted315930
St. Louis279765
Wright233214
Nobles219516
Clay215343
Blue Earth20037
Carver17247
Kandiyohi16395
Sherburne160621
Rice15929
Mower149915
Winona122518
Crow Wing94721
Lyon9416
Chisago9202
Waseca9199
Benton8827
Beltrami8397
Otter Tail7896
Todd7525
Steele7342
Nicollet70017
Itasca69617
Morrison6578
Freeborn6494
Douglas6323
Martin60216
Le Sueur5985
McLeod5764
Watonwan5724
Polk5574
Goodhue54211
Becker5193
Pine5190
Isanti5115
Chippewa4153
Carlton4031
Dodge3790
Mille Lacs37613
Hubbard3462
Cass3445
Wabasha3430
Pipestone33616
Meeker3183
Brown3113
Rock3113
Yellow Medicine2715
Cottonwood2650
Unassigned26553
Murray2643
Redwood26011
Fillmore2450
Sibley2423
Renville23711
Faribault2210
Roseau2160
Wadena2082
Jackson2041
Kanabec19410
Swift1931
Houston1861
Stevens1741
Lincoln1720
Pennington1711
Koochiching1644
Aitkin1592
Pope1520
Big Stone1310
Lac qui Parle1303
Wilkin1274
Lake1110
Norman1050
Mahnomen1041
Marshall971
Grant924
Clearwater880
Red Lake662
Traverse540
Lake of the Woods431
Kittson370
Cook110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 111117

Reported Deaths: 1587
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk18419283
Woodbury697994
Johnson571730
Black Hawk535098
Linn5245129
Dubuque489654
Scott421037
Story391018
Dallas336944
Pottawattamie309144
Sioux234314
Buena Vista222512
Marshall195936
Webster178914
Plymouth159426
Wapello149462
Clinton140926
Muscatine139358
Crawford133712
Des Moines13059
Cerro Gordo130423
Warren11856
Carroll107212
Jasper105534
Henry10075
Marion95710
Tama91837
Lee90710
Delaware72912
Dickinson7117
Wright7071
Boone6969
Mahaska65924
Bremer6389
Washington62711
Harrison6238
Jackson5583
Benton5381
Lyon5287
Louisa50715
Clay5044
Hamilton4613
Winnebago45818
Winneshiek4559
Hardin4495
Kossuth4460
Poweshiek44111
Floyd42411
Jones4223
Cedar4205
Buchanan4194
Emmet41517
Iowa3948
Cherokee3832
Franklin37818
Sac3774
Guthrie37615
Clayton3753
Page3740
Shelby3601
Mills3551
Butler3542
Fayette3543
Cass3512
Madison3512
Allamakee3438
Chickasaw3381
Clarke3283
Humboldt3083
Hancock2984
Palo Alto2982
Grundy2895
Calhoun2854
Howard2619
Osceola2610
Monroe25111
Mitchell2380
Monona2361
Taylor2302
Union2194
Appanoose2173
Pocahontas2172
Jefferson2121
Lucas1976
Fremont1881
Ida1842
Greene1820
Van Buren1662
Davis1634
Montgomery1616
Adair1481
Keokuk1481
Decatur1430
Audubon1381
Worth1340
Wayne1133
Ringgold832
Adams700
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Tracking another round of snow for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Share the Warmth Coat Drive

Image

Sean's Weather 10/23

Image

National Drug Take Back Day

Image

American Sign Language hotline for voting

Image

Cotter sweeps Dover-Eyota 3-0 in section championship

Image

Lake Mills' Kylie Greenfield signs with UW-Platteville

Image

Authorities arrest 35 in Rochester-based drug trafficking case

Image

Olmsted County Reports Increase in COVID-19 Transmission

Image

Drive-thru food drive

Image

Major drug bust targets Rochester-based operation

Community Events