StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

So far, 6 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service's survey teams after severe weather moved through the upper Midwest on Sunday, July 28th.
Three survey teams were dispatched and discovered that a few low topped supercells formed and produced several weak tornadoes across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin during the afternoon of July 28th.
The following information about the touchdowns has been provided by the National Weather Service:
Biscay, MN Tornado...
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph
Path Length /statute/: 4.0 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 317 PM CDT
Start Location: 3 SW Biscay, MN
Start Lat/Lon: 44.8053 / -94.3299
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 326 PM CDT
End Location: 1.2 NNE Biscay, MN
End Lat/Lon: 44.8430 / -94.2683
An EF0 developed 3 miles southwest of Biscay and tracked northeast
to just north of Biscay, Minnesota before dissipating. Corn was
flatted along the path and some trees were uprooted near MN-22 and
150th Street.
Brief satellite tornado southeast of Silver Lake, MN...
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 65 mph
Path Length /statute/: 0.3 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 332 PM CDT
Start Location: 3 SSE Silver Lake, MN
Start Lat/Lon: 44.8555 / -94.1804
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 333 PM CDT
End Location: 3 SSE Silver Lake, MN
End Lat/Lon: 44.8591 / -94.1829
A brief tornado spun up southeast of Silver Lake and produced
little damage.
East Silver Lake, MN Tornado...
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph
Path Length /statute/: 2.6 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 0.25 miles
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 336 PM CDT
Start Location: 2 SE Silver Lake, MN
Start Lat/Lon: 44.8828 / -94.1691
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 342 PM CDT
End Location: 3 ENE Silver Lake, MN
End Lat/Lon: 44.9155 / -94.1416
Tornado spun up southeast of Silver Lake and quickly became 1/4
mile wide as it tracked northeast across Highway 7 before
dissipating 3 miles east northeast of Silver Lake. Corn was
flattened, a few outbuildings were destroyed, and many trees were
damaged.
Forest Lake/Scandia, MN Tornado...
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 6.6 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 0.25 miles
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 426 PM CDT
Start Location: 5 ESE Forest Lake, MN
Start Lat/Lon: 45.2478 / -92.9020
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 438 PM CDT
End Location: 5 N Scandia, MN
End Lat/Lon: 45.3181 / -92.8170
Tornado spun up on the southwest side of Sylvan Lake and continued
northeast in a broken path through Bone Lake and ending just south
of Spider Lake in Chisago County. Mostly tree damage occurred
along the path, some four to five feet in diameter. Many trees
were snapped.
Luck, WI Tornado...
Rating: EF-1
Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph
Path Length /statute/: 5.0 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 531 PM CDT
Start Location: 5 NE Balsam Lake, WI
Start Lat/Lon: 45.5198 / -92.3953
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 541 PM CDT
End Location: 5 E Luck, WI
End Lat/Lon: 45.5826 / -92.3621
Tornado spun up 5 miles northeast of Balsam Lake, crossed Bone
Lake, then dissipated 5 miles east of Luck, WI.
Barron, WI Tornado...
Rating: EF-0
Estimated Peak Wind: 74 mph
Path Length /statute/: 0.4 miles
Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards
Fatalities: 0
Injuries: 0
Start Date: 7/28/2019
Start Time: 641 PM CDT
Start Location: 6 SSE Barron, WI
Start Lat/Lon: 45.3293 / -91.7909
End Date: 7/28/2019
End Time: 644 PM CDT
End Location: 6 SE Barron, WI
End Lat/Lon: 45.3348 / -91.7876
Tornado spun up approximately 6 miles south-southeast of Barron, WI,
and moved northeast for approximately 0.4 miles. The main damage was
to a farm outbuilding, corn crops and trees.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories.
EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph
EF5...Violent...>200mph
