StormTeam 3: Sunday's tornado survey

So far, 6 tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service's survey teams after severe weather moved through the upper Midwest on Sunday, July 28th.

Three survey teams were dispatched and discovered that a few low topped supercells formed and produced several weak tornadoes across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin during the afternoon of July 28th.

The following information about the touchdowns has been provided by the National Weather Service:

Biscay, MN Tornado...

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph

Path Length /statute/: 4.0 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 317 PM CDT

Start Location: 3 SW Biscay, MN

Start Lat/Lon: 44.8053 / -94.3299

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 326 PM CDT

End Location: 1.2 NNE Biscay, MN

End Lat/Lon: 44.8430 / -94.2683

An EF0 developed 3 miles southwest of Biscay and tracked northeast

to just north of Biscay, Minnesota before dissipating. Corn was

flatted along the path and some trees were uprooted near MN-22 and

150th Street.

Brief satellite tornado southeast of Silver Lake, MN...

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 65 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.3 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 332 PM CDT

Start Location: 3 SSE Silver Lake, MN

Start Lat/Lon: 44.8555 / -94.1804

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 333 PM CDT

End Location: 3 SSE Silver Lake, MN

End Lat/Lon: 44.8591 / -94.1829

A brief tornado spun up southeast of Silver Lake and produced

little damage.

East Silver Lake, MN Tornado...

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 105 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 0.25 miles

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 336 PM CDT

Start Location: 2 SE Silver Lake, MN

Start Lat/Lon: 44.8828 / -94.1691

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 342 PM CDT

End Location: 3 ENE Silver Lake, MN

End Lat/Lon: 44.9155 / -94.1416

Tornado spun up southeast of Silver Lake and quickly became 1/4

mile wide as it tracked northeast across Highway 7 before

dissipating 3 miles east northeast of Silver Lake. Corn was

flattened, a few outbuildings were destroyed, and many trees were

damaged.

Forest Lake/Scandia, MN Tornado...

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 6.6 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 0.25 miles

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 426 PM CDT

Start Location: 5 ESE Forest Lake, MN

Start Lat/Lon: 45.2478 / -92.9020

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 438 PM CDT

End Location: 5 N Scandia, MN

End Lat/Lon: 45.3181 / -92.8170

Tornado spun up on the southwest side of Sylvan Lake and continued

northeast in a broken path through Bone Lake and ending just south

of Spider Lake in Chisago County. Mostly tree damage occurred

along the path, some four to five feet in diameter. Many trees

were snapped.

Luck, WI Tornado...

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

Path Length /statute/: 5.0 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 531 PM CDT

Start Location: 5 NE Balsam Lake, WI

Start Lat/Lon: 45.5198 / -92.3953

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 541 PM CDT

End Location: 5 E Luck, WI

End Lat/Lon: 45.5826 / -92.3621

Tornado spun up 5 miles northeast of Balsam Lake, crossed Bone

Lake, then dissipated 5 miles east of Luck, WI.

Barron, WI Tornado...

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 74 mph

Path Length /statute/: 0.4 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 25 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

Start Date: 7/28/2019

Start Time: 641 PM CDT

Start Location: 6 SSE Barron, WI

Start Lat/Lon: 45.3293 / -91.7909

End Date: 7/28/2019

End Time: 644 PM CDT

End Location: 6 SE Barron, WI

End Lat/Lon: 45.3348 / -91.7876

Tornado spun up approximately 6 miles south-southeast of Barron, WI,

and moved northeast for approximately 0.4 miles. The main damage was

to a farm outbuilding, corn crops and trees.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories.

EF0...Weak......65 TO 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 TO 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 TO 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 TO 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 TO 200mph

EF5...Violent...>200mph