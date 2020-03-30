Clear
StormTeam 3: Sun early this week, rain and possible mix returns

Several rounds of rain starting midweek

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 3:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

After a cloudy and rainy weekend, welcome sunshine will make a return today and Tuesday, along with lighter winds. Look for temperatures ranging through the 50s for the coming week, with clouds and periodic showers arriving once again Wednesday into Friday.

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Nice weather to start the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

