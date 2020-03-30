StormTeam 3: Sun early this week, rain and possible mix returns

Photo Gallery 3 Images
After a cloudy and rainy weekend, welcome sunshine will make a return today and Tuesday, along with lighter winds. Look for temperatures ranging through the 50s for the coming week, with clouds and periodic showers arriving once again Wednesday into Friday.
