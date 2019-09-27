Clear
StormTeam 3: Sun and rain for the weekend

Some rain and some sun during our first fall weekend

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Sean Macaday

Photo Gallery 2 Images

The cold front has tracked southeast of the viewing area and this will keep the severe weather south. Drier air and a clearing sky will allow for lows to plunge into the 40s overnight. Mostly sunny and nice on Saturday, however somewhat cool with highs only in the 60s. You'll have a chance to watch for the northern lights both on Models have been consistent with the next wave and front moving in on Saturday night and Sunday. The severe weather threat appears to fill a little west and north of the area on Sunday -- we'll watch it closely. The warmest day of the next week will be on Monday as temps track well into the low and mid 80s. This may set the stage for more thunderstorm activity on Monday night and Tuesday along a cold front. Front sweeps in midweek as temperatures tumble into the 50s by week's end.

Starting off warmer but a soggy stretch is on the way for Friday
