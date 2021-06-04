StormTeam 3: Summertime heat continues through the weekend

Heading into the first weekend of June, it's definitely going to feel like summer! With plenty of sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind, temperatures are expected to soar into the lower to middle 90s. We'll be close to breaking some record highs in Rochester and Mason City, but may be a degree or two shy of the record. Temperatures will remain hot on Sunday, but the humidity will be a littler higher, so it will be feeling a bit muggy by Sunday afternoon. The heat and humidity will continue into the next workweek.