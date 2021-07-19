StormTeam 3: Summertime Heat and Humidity Returns This Week.

Summertime conditions are set to return through the workweek as highs reach the lower 90s by Friday, and dew points rise into the 70s. That combination will push heat index values into the middle to upper 90s on Friday and Saturday. The increase in moisture will also fuel a chance for storms on Friday and Saturday, but otherwise, just expect some hot and humid weather heading into the weekend.
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 7:19 PM
