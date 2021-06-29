StormTeam 3: Summertime Heat Returns for the 4th of July Weekend

Heading towards the 4th of July weekend, we're looking at the return of some sunny and dry conditions. Temperatures will also be on the rise as we'll see highs in the 80s to lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday. Humidity will also be on the rise over the weekend, so heat index values may be in the lower to middle 90s over the weekend. If you're going to be outside for extended periods of time, make sure to drink plenty of water. and wear that sunscreen!