StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Warmer weather has arrived and it's not going anywhere for a while. We could call it summer's last hurrah as the season slowly comes to an end. Astronomical Fall officially begins September 23rd, so the week-long countdown begins today...and with it comes a plethora of above-average temperatures.
Where temps normally fall in the low to mid 70 range this time of the year, we'll see temps nearly 10 degrees above that from now into the weekend!
Temps will rise into the middle 80s today and Tuesday before steadily slipping lower. By Sunday, temps will return to the low 70s. We can thank the southeastern winds for bringing on the heat!
