StormTeam 3: Summer weather won't last forever

Enjoy the 80s while you can, because we lose that this weekend.

High temps will soar into the low to mid 80s Tuesday will sunny skies and light winds, making for a summer-like day. Temps again soar into the mid 80s Wednesday with a bit more clouds. We even make it back into the low 80s Thursday, but now cooler air is knocking on our door.

As cooler air draws closer with several cold fronts towards the second half of the week, it will squeeze out moisture first in the form of scattered showers. Rain could start as early as late Thursday, and be on/off in nature through Friday and Saturday. Cooler air will continue to seep into the region during this time. We will wake up to a more seasonable world Sunday morning and high temps later that day only climb into the mid to upper 60s. All of next week looks to be with highs in the mid 60s.