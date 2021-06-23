StormTeam 3: Summer weather returns with heat, humidity, and most importantly rain

Summer weather is making a noticeable return, but instead of a dry heatwave like we had earlier in the month, its now summer thunderstorms in the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, BREEZY, AND HOT

Wednesday will be a summer like day without the chance for rain. Winds out of the south at 15mph will quickly bump temps up into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies. Humidity will begin to creep up today too. Winds pick up to 25mph overnight, bringing us even more heat with an overnight low in the 70s, and much more humidity.

THURSDAY: VERY HUMID, WITH CHANCES FOR STORMS AND SEVERE WEATHER

Humidity will feel swampy Thursday as dew points climb into the 70s. Combined with temps in the 80s and an approaching cold front? A great recipe for storms.

Storms will be possible from the wee-early morning hours of the day to late at night. Storms in the morning and during the day will likely be small and individual storms capable of strong to severe wind and hail. Storms could coalesce into a line with a severe wind threat later at night.

There is a slight risk for severe weather (2/5) in place for Thursday. The main risks are wind, hail, and flash flooding. Tornadoes are very unlikely.

Flash flooding will be a concern in any area that sees multiple storms roll or 'train' over the same spot for several hours. While we do need the rain, anything more than 2 inches over the course of several hours will become problematic.

Where exactly storms will be Thursday, and when exactly they occur, will come down to things like where we see more sunlight earlier in the day, and how storms play out further to are south.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY:

The cold front will stall out into a stationary front across the Midwest Friday and Saturday, allowing for continued chances for occasional showers and storms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) on Friday. Neither day will be a washout, but be prepared for the chance of rain if you make outdoor plans. Chances continue Sunday morning. All in all, the Midwest is expected to see a decent amoutn of rain duyring this time. That's good news... because things are looking dry the first week of July.