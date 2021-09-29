StormTeam 3: Summer temps peak Wednesday before falling down by next week

For Wednesday, temps similar to yesterday or a few degrees warmer will be on the menu as we will once again work into the 80s. Clouds will increase throughout the day.

Cooler air comes knocking for the second half of the week. As these cooler temps seep in, they will slowly squeeze out isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chances begin late Thursday, but are better Friday and Saturday. No severe weather is to be expected. High temps drop to the 60s by Sunday and remain there for most of next week.